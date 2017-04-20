20 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Three Injured As Fire Guts Local Beer Factory in Musanze

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Three people were injured and properties worth millions destroyed after fire gutted a Musanze-based local beer factory, yesterday.

The incident occurred at around midday in Cyuve sector, Musanze District, according to officials.

Chief Inspector of Police Innocent Gasasira, the Northern Province regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying investigations had started to ascertain the cause of the fire as well as the actual value of destroyed properties.

One employee sustained serious injuries while others sustained minor injuries.

They were rushed to Ruhengeri Hospital for treatment, according to Gasasira.

The factory makes beer from ginger, commonly known as Tangawizi.

"Our firefighting truck was at the scene to put out the fire before it spread to cause huge losses but we are still investigating the real cause of the fire outbreak," said Gasasira.

According to the factory owners and eye witnesses, it is suspected that the fire was caused by electrical short circuit.

Jean Pierre Niyigaba, the proprietor of the factory, said, "We saw smoke from the meter and went to check only to realise fire spreading inside the building. The most affected area is fermentation room."

He said the factory was insured against fire. The property destroyed was worth between Rwf40million and Rwf50million, according to Niyigaba.

"We were shocked on seeing heavy and huge flames up in the sky. We realised the factory was burning but we looked on helplessly," said an eye witness.

Police warned business operators to ensure their properties have insurance so that they don't lose whenever fire outbreaks occur but more importantly to prevent fire incidents.

Rwanda

Rwanda's Kagame Tells Djibouti 'African Unity Not Theory'

President Paul Kagame has said that African unity is the most practical way for the continent to reach its potential and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.