20 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari May Extend Whistle Blowing to Arms Possession

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari is looking at suggestions to extend the whistle-blowing policy to illegal weapons' possession by politicians and other public figures.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, told State House reporters yesterday that this was aimed at exposing those keeping deadly arms for 'communal violence and sinister political motives'.

He said: "Yes, it is true; the Presidency has received suggestions that call for the whistle blower policy to be extended to the possession of illegal weapons by powerful individuals in the country. The government will look at all that and make a pronouncement. Nigerians would be encouraged to expose the presence of illegal weapons in the homes of powerful politicians and other public figures, who may use those deadly arms for sinister political agenda."

Shehu quoted Buhari as commending Nigerians for their support and assuring that all recovered funds would be applied to citizens' welfare and happiness, adding that no country can achieve progress with corruption.

He disclosed that the Presidency had begun efforts towards strengthening the whistle-blowing policy following breakthroughs in the war against corruption and unaccounted wealth.

