Tanzania: Makonda Warns Dar Film Traders Over Tax Evasion

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda, has urged traders in the city to make sure they pay taxes in accordance with rules and regulations, instead of complaining to the government.

RC Makonda went on to urge film traders violating rules and regulations to report to the central police station on Friday, failure to do so stern measures will be taken.

RC Makonda made the call in the city, yesterday, when speaking with traders and actors with the view to improve the film sectors by ensuring rules and regulations are observed. "We are not going to tolerate anyone who conducts business without paying tax and this includes distributors and suppliers of films in the city.

Tanzania is one of the three countries in Africa whose films are of high quality and loved by many people. We should ensure rules and regulations are followed in order to protect this industry," RC Makonda said.

He urged traders to make sure they have contracts with people they do business with according to the laws of the country.

"I urge any film trader whose business does not have stickers to stop conducting business from today (yesterday) because this is against the laws governing the sector in the country," he said.

He called upon the artistes to encourage people to buy Tanzanian films through preparing high quality and interesting films instead of complaining to the government.

RC Makonda directed Commander Simon Sirro to take stern measures against those who breach the law. "We want to see our revenue increasing through tax collection from all traders in the city. We are not tolerating