Kenya: Wario - No Hope for Supersport Change of Mind

Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has quashed talk of SuperSport's possible return to the Kenyan market.

Speaking on Wednesday on the sidelines of a function where he unveiled the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya's Strategic Plan for the next four years, Wario instead urged other players to come in and fill the void left by the South African Pay-TV broadcaster.

"I don't think there is any chance of them (SuperSport) coming back," Wario stated.

"They (SuperSport) spoke to me before leaving and explained their decision to quit was majorly influenced by poor working conditions majorly caused by a breakdown in relationship with the Kenyan Premier League Limited."

The CS spoke on the same day Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya attempted to instigate a SuperSport about-turn.

"I plead with your esteemed organisation to give a second chance to Kenyan football and reconsider the decision to terminate the contract with KPL," Nyamweya said, in a letter addressed to Supersport's CEO, Brandon Foot.

WARNED ROGUE AGENTS

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa has also announced plans to engage SuperSport over a possible return.

At the same time, Wario has zeroed in on the high-altitude training camps in the Rift Valley, agents and coaches, plus fitness gyms as the main peddling points of performance enhancing drugs to Kenyan athletes.

"Doping is a major challenge facing sports in Kenya. We were almost barred from competing in the Rio Olympics last year because of this and Kenya cannot afford any further embarrassment in the sporting world regarding the doping menace."

"We need to educate our athletes from the primary school level," the CS, who was flanked by among others his Permanent Secretary Amb. Peter Kaberia, Adak board chairman James Waweru and CEO Jasper Rugut, stated.

The main goal of Adak's strategic plan, which is captured in a 39-page booklet, is to protect athletes' fundamental rights to participate in doping free sport and thus promoting good health, fairness and equality for athletes in Kenya.