19 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Mahiga Leads SADC Team in DRC to Check Political Situation

Photo: ONU/Stuart Price
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Augustine Mahiga (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Augustine Mahiga has arrived in Democratic Republic of Congo to lead a contingency of foreign affairs ministers from Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Troika mission.

Troika is made up of Tanzania, Angola and Mozambique, mainly as a body to spearhead peace finding missions in the region.

Statement issued today by the ministry said that in the second mission the team will closely monitor progress on the implementation of what was agreed during past SADC meetings.

Dr Mahiga serves as the chairman of SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation - MCO.

In its March 17, 2017 meeting in Swaziland, SADC leaders agreed to send a second Troika mission to make follow up on the political situation in DRC on the countdown towards elections.

