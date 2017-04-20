Kenya: Western Stima Hold Ulinzi in Nakuru

Ulinzi Stars rallied from behind to hold Western Stima to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling mid-week SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on Wednesday.

After half an hour, Stima took a short-lived lead when speedy striker Raymond Murugi picked a loose ball inside the danger zone and dribbled past his marker before putting the ball beyond the reach of the charging Ulinzi custodian James Saruni.

But two minutes later, the Benjamin Nyangweso-coached soldiers equalised when youthful defender Brian Birgen floated a cross which was headed by Cliff Kasuti off the woodwork before Stephen Waruru fired the rebound into the net.

A minute before the breather, what would have been Western Stima second goal by Moses Arita was cleared from the goal line by Oliver Ruto who stood behind a well beaten goalkeeper Saruni.

Ulinzi should have taken an early lead at quarter hour mark when veteran defender Geoffrey Kokoyo raced with the ball on the right wing but his rocket bounced of the hands of Western Stima goalkeeper Stephen Otieno before it was cleared for a fruitless corner.

On resumption, Stima coach Omino made three quick substitutions introducing Kennedy Otieno, Benard Ondiek and Ezekiel Otuoma for Hubert Kopany, Raymond Murugi and Brian Marita respectively.

On the opposite side, coach Nyangweso benched Samwel Onyango and Stephen Waruru and introduced Enosh Ochieng and Oscar Wamalwa but this did not change the attacking pattern. But it was Ulinzi who opened fire almost uninterrupted in the first 15 minutes of the second half but missed the target.

"Lack of concentration cost us and it was disappointing to surrender the lead. However, I'm happy the boys have improved and they are now on the right track," said coach Omino.

Ulinzi, who could have moved into second place with a win, are not sixth on nine points - three adrift leaders Gor Mahia.

Coach Nyangweso was not happy with the draw: "Although we are still unbeaten, we need to win because these draws are too many and we are losing vital points, more so at home." he said.