19 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Union Fete to Be Held in Dodoma, for the First Time

Dar es Salaam — Celebrations to mark 53rd commemoration of Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar will be held for the first time in Dodoma next Wednesday.

This marks the first time such celebrations are held in the national designated capital. The celebrations will be held in Dodoma only months after the municipality hosted May Day celebrations last year.

A statement signed by minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Ms Jenista Mhagama, said President John Magufuli will grace the ceremony which will be coloured by a parade and various shows from the military and youths.

"Slogan for this year's celebrations is; 53 years of Union; let us protect and strengthen it, lets us fight narcotics and work," reads part of the statement.

Ms Mhagama urged all Tanzanians to mark the day by upholding peace, love and unity.

