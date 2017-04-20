Rwanda: Police Issue Warning Against Reckless Driving

Police have warned motorists against reckless driving, saying violators of road safety standards that put people's live in danger risk prosecution and revocation of their licenses.

The warning follows two separate accidents that happened on April 18 leaving five people dead.

One of the accidents occurred in Nduba Sector, Gasabo District killing four people, including a driver and three pedestrians, after a loaded truck registration number RAD 731J, lost control.

The truck, which belongs to a local construction company, also rammed into a nearby house but, fortunately, nobody was inside.

Another incident happened in Kabuga Cell of Kageyo Sector Gicumbi District when a coaster plate number RAD 792 B, knocked a pedestrian who died on spot.

The spokesperson for Traffic and Road Safety department, Chief Inspector of Police, Emmanuel Kabanda, attributed the accident to "reckless driving" and warned drivers who violate traffic regulations.

"We have said it time and again, that road users, especially drivers and motorcyclists, must abide by traffic rules and regulations, avoid driving while talking on phone, overtaking in dangerous corners, over-speeding and other careless driving practices," CIP Kabanda said.

"It's also in the interest of drivers to observe road safety. They will be sparing their lives and that of their passengers and their automobiles. When driving, safety should be put first," he explained.

He warned owners of vehicles with mechanical faults to take them for inspection and to fix them to avoid likely accidents.

The presidential decree No. 85/01 of September 02, 2002, regulating general traffic police and road traffic, stipulates, in part, that "vehicles not satisfying the set technical criteria will not be issued a certificate. Owners of vehicles using public roads without the certificate will also be liable to a fine of Rwf25, 000."

"Driving a vehicle without due care or attention is a sign of recklessness that puts other road users at risk of fatal accidents," CIP Kabanda.

"Most road accidents are avoidable, they are due to bad driving habits, carelessness such as driving while distracted, driving aggressively and failing to inspect vehicles for mechanical problems... all these are things that are avoidable. To a lesser extent, some pedestrians also cross the roads carelessly, and this single act can cause a fatal accident."

As part of the effort to prevent accidents largely caused by speeding, Police have ordered installation of speed governors in all public vehicles which limit drivers to a maximum speed of 60 kilometre per hour.