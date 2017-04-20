East Africa: No Tanzanian Doctors for Kenya After Court Objection

Dar es Salaam — No Tanzanian doctors will be exported to Kenya following a court objection in the latter.

The Tanzanian government has officially stopped the process, saying the medics would instead be deployed to the home health facilities.

"While our government continued to complete the process of recruitment of doctors to Kenya, five Kenyan doctors presented an objection in court demanding that the government of their country cease recruiting doctors from Tanzania," said Health minister Ummy Mwalimu in a statement Wednesday.

Stumbling block

According to the Health ministry, a total of 496 medical doctors applied for opportunities in Kenya, among them 258 specialists, "but will be hired in the country as per president's directives".

"The President of the United Republic of Tanzania has decided that the 258 doctors who were ready and qualified to work in Kenya, would be employed by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania," said Ms Mwalimu.

She explained that despite the current stumbling block, Tanzania would be ready to negotiate afresh the Kenya government's request for 500 doctors.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli last month announced that his government was planning to send 500 doctors to Kenya to help address a shortage occasioned by a three-month doctors' strike.

That was after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had sent an emissary to his Tanzanian counterpart.

However, on March 31, a Kenyan court temporarily barred Nairobi from hiring foreign doctors.

Medical officers

Tanzania through, the Health ministry, had already sent out invitations to qualified medical officers in the country.

The successful candidates were to be given two

to three-year contracts in Kenya.