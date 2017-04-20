Uganda: National Dialogue to Impact On Governance of the Extractives Sector

CSOs have organised a dialogue slated for Wednesday the 26th April 2017

Four of Uganda's Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are hosting an annual multi-stakeholder national dialogue under the theme; Land and Extractives - harnessing citizen participation for good governance and sustainable livelihoods.

The meeting that is expected to attract more than 100 participants is aimed at ensuring that stakeholders at the grassroots interact with the leaders at both local and central government to ensure transparency and good governance of the oil, gas and mineral sector.

The convention, organized by Action Aid Uganda (AAU), Civic Response on Environment and Development (CRED), Saferworld Uganda and Transparency International Uganda (TIU), will be held at Hotel Africana on Wednesday the 26th of April, and among the invitees are delegates from Parliament, the private sector, industry players, government agencies, local government leaders, community leaders, community representatives and relevant CSOs.

The meeting arose out of findings by civil society regarding the increasing unplanned and untimely displacements and land disputes in the oil rich and mining areas, which inhumane activities affect people, particularly the less privileged, including women and children.

Instead of remedying this pattern, the government has instead recently decided to worsen the problem by proposing an amendment to Article 26 of the Constitution with the effect of allowing government to acquire land before effecting compensation to the project-affected person.

Elaborating on the expected outcomes from the meeting, Mr. Ivan Mpagi, the Extractives Governance Project Manager at ActionAid Uganda, explains that the meeting is meant to create a platform for discussing the challenges in the extractive sector by engaging policy makers on what needs to be done in order to address these challenges.

"We want to bring the oil companies together to tell Ugandans how far they are in the actual extraction of oil," Mr. Mpagi says. "The extraction will generate employment, and it will generate revenues as well, and we as civil society want to monitor this development and hold these actors accountable."

He further expresses hope of more transparency concerning the government's exploration agreements with the oil companies (Tullow, CNOCC and Total), as he finds the government to have been "very secretive" until now. "Through the dialogue we hope that Ugandans can be told about the agreements made with these companies.