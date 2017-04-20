Burundi: Human Rights Situation Two Years After Crisis

analysis

"About 720 people were killed, over 80 others tortured since Burundi has plunged into the current situation in April 2015," says Jean Baptiste Baribonekeza, Chairman of the National Commission for the Human Rights-CNDIH. He also says that between 700 and 800 people have been arbitrarily arrested in different areas of the country. "Thanks to our intervention, some of them have been released", he says.

The chairman of CNDIH says the human rights situation deteriorated at the beginning of 2015 but has improved day after day. "Considering the situation between 2015 and 2016, there has been some improvement in 2017", he says.

Pierre Claver Mbonimpa, Chairman of the Association defending the Human Rights and the detainees' rights-APRODH, says his associations estimated the death toll of 2000 Burundians, imprisonment of 8000 people, flight of thousands of Burundians to other countries , torture of hundreds of people including women who have been sexually abused before their children and the disappearance of hundreds of people. "All this was caused by Pierre Nkurunziza when he violated the Arusha Agreement and Burundi Constitution", he says.

The same view is shared by Léonce Ngendakumana, Deputy Chairman of Sahwanya Frodebu party. "The violation of the Arusha Agreement and Burundi Constitution caused many killings, tortures, sanctions against Burundi government, corruption, economic embezzlement, and the deterioration of the education system," he says.

Ngendakumana says Burundi has moved into recession since 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for a controversial term in office. Ngendakumana says the government and its allies must engage in an inclusive dialogue with the opposition to restore democracy in Burundi. "The only option to end the crisis is the inclusive dialogue", he says.

Jean De Dieu Mutabazi, chairman of RADEDU party says Burundi was in trouble for three years but the situation has improved day after day. "The efforts by the troublemakers and opposition to destabilize the country have been undermined year after year. Today, the security situation is good", he says.