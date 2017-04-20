20 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Anthrax Outbreak Hits Binga

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Stethoscope (file photo).
By Paidamoyo Chipunza and Elita Chikwati

Nine people from Binga District, Matabeleland North, are being treated for anthrax after consuming meat from infected hippos that died a fortnight ago. Anthrax is a life-threatening infectious disease caused by bacteria that normally affects animals, especially ruminants. Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Matabeleland North provincial medical director Dr Nyasha Masuka said the nine, who included three children, were among 58 others whom health workers were following up for possible infection.

"We have so far treated nine people, five males and three females, from Siansundu village for anthrax and our teams are closely monitoring 58 others who also ate the dead hippos for any signs or symptoms of the disease," said Dr Masuka.

He said of the nine infected, eight had subsuternous anthrax which affects the skin and manifests in the form of ulcers, while one was complaining of headache, which is synonymous with meningital anthrax.

Dr Masuka said meningital anthrax affected mainly the brain and its symptoms included headaches.

Other forms of anthrax include intestinal, whose symptoms are normally vomiting, and pulmonary anthrax, which affects the lungs.

Two weeks ago, 16 hippos were found dead along the Zambezi river in Binga.

Although initial suspicion of the cause of the animal's death was poisoning, the Department of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development confirmed that anthrax had caused the death.

According to the department, Binga was an anthrax hot spot and this was not the first time that hippos had died from the disease in the area.

Zimbabwe

Swimming Icon Coventry Vies for Olympic Committee Post

THE stage has been set for Zimbabwe Olympic Committee elections, with the major highlight at the unveiling of nominees… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.