One person died and several people were injured when their taxi overturned near the Corlett Drive off-ramp on the M1 highway in Johannesburg on Thursday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the taxi rolled and flipped over the barrier before landing back on its wheels in the centre median.

The vehicle was severely crushed in the accident.

The total number of injured could not be immediately confirmed.

