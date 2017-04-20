20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wits Students Protest Over Accommodation

About 100 students from the University of the Witwatersrand are protesting at the institution's Empire Road entrance over residence related issues, the university said.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the protest started at 07:30 on Thursday morning.

Patel said the protest was peaceful, however, one tyre was burnt.

She said the dean of students was on her way to receive a memorandum from the protesters.

Protection services are on the scene, and the academic programme will continue as normal, she said.

Students and staff have been advised to access the campus through alternative entrances.

Source: News24

South Africa

