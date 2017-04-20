Zimbabwe: 'Negligent' Housemaid Jailed

A maid who caused the death of a minor after she left a bucket full of boiling water unattended resulting in it spilling and scalding the child, was yesterday jailed for an effective three years. Vaida Nzanga (20) was convicted of culpable homicide by magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya.

She was sentenced to five years behind bars but two years were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

She will serve three years in prison.

In passing the sentence, Mr Mujaya said the degree of negligence was high, which he said was gross negligence.

"A non-custodial sentence would send a wrong message to the society," he said.

In mitigation, Nzanga pleaded for the court's leniency and prayed for a non-custodial sentence.

She also asked for forgiveness from the minor's parents.