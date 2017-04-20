Gambia: Former NPFL Fighter Arrested

A reliable source has informed this medium that Musa Njie, a former fighter of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) is being detained at Yundum Barracks since on 13 March, 2016. Musa Njie had served as Major under the regime of Yahya Jammeh.

According to the source, Njie was picked up by officers in the Military Police and then taken to their Barracks, where he is currently facing investigation. A relative of the detainee said that they are allowed access to him.

The GAF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang, confirmed the report last week through a phone call but said that their investigations are still going on. "Family members were given access to their loved one," he said.