Gambia: What Is the Role of a Speaker in a National Assembly?

opinion

QUESTION OF THE DAY WHAT IS THE ROLE OF A SPEAKER IN A NATIONAL ASSEMBLY?

The speaker of a National Assembly has the role of presiding over the sittings of the National Assembly to ensure that there is order and that National Assembly members enjoy freedom of debate and vote freely to decide on motions presented to them.

The Speaker does not have original or casting vote. If there is a tie in any vote the vote is lost.

Neither the Speaker nor the clerk has power to introduce motions in the National Assembly. They have to wait for the members to move motions. A clerk will be out of order to make any comment while a member is on his/her feet to call on the Speaker to move on with any proceeding of the National Assembly.

During Committee stage the Speaker could preside over meetings.