19 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: NYP Releases Preliminary Report On NA Election Recommends No More President's Campaign for Candidates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kebba Jeffang

National Youth Parliament (NYP) on Tuesday, April 18, released its preliminary report on the recent National Assembly election highlighting challenges and recommending for presidents to no longer campaign for National Assembly candidates.

Speaking to journalists at the offices of the National Youth Council, Kawsu Badjie, Speaker of the National Youth Parliament said NYP under its 'good governance' programme was accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission to observe the National Assembly election held on the 6 of April. He said NYP Election Observation team comprised of 45 members who were deployed to the respective administrative areas; 5 were sent to Banjul, 7 observers to Kanifing Municipality, West Coast 7, North Bank 5, Lower River Region 5, Central River Region 5, Upper River Region 6 and the national office 5 who served as the coordinating body that received calls from observers across the country.

He called on the IEC to embark on the registration process before the Local Government election as this will enable young people to register. He said due to the political climate in the past, many young ones were disinterested in politics which prevented them to register adding that many have now regained political will and zeal to participate.

Badjie added "regardless of all the challenges encountered, the election process was free and fair. However, our recommendations include that the IEC should ensure that for subsequent campaign period nonpartisan people shouldn't be allowed to campaign regardless of their political positions".

He said most of the polling stations had opened as early as 8am even though there are few that didn't start on time. He said the polling materials were also adequate and were intact and the polling process also went on smoothly. He said the spot counting also helped but they observed at the collation centres that most of the candidates were not represented. He said this could be that the results had already been known. He said due to this, most of the results particularly in the Kanifing Municipality and Banjul were not signed.

Gambia

Will the Term of Office of President Barrow Be Three Years or Five Years?

QUESTION OF THE DAY Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.