19 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Will the Term of Office of President Barrow Be Three Years or Five Years?

WILL THE TERM OF OFFICE OF PRESIDENT BARROW BE THREE YEARS OR FIVE YEARS?

When the current president was campaigning together with members of the Coalition he told the people that he will serve only one term of three years and upon election he will carry out reforms such as amending the constitution so that a newly elected president will serve not more than two five year terms. This is a promise accepted by the people who voted for the president on the basis of this promise. Some will call this a contract between the president and the coalition on the one hand and the people on the other. Will the president and the coalition breach the contract?

Some say that the constitution stipulates five years but if the president and the national assembly have the will to make it three years they can do so by simply amending the constitution to cater for this. In fact at the time of formation of the coalition the three year period was seen as a transition to facilitate reforms to create an enabling environment for multi party democracy.

Gambia

