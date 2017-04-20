South Africa: Nicola Pienaar's Alleged Killer Back in Court

Jacobus Oosthuizen, the man accused of killing Nicola Pienaar, is expected back in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Oosthuizen, 32, faces charges of murder, car theft, stealing a petrol card, fraudulently using the card, and fraudulently using four credit cards.

He also faces an attempted murder charge because Pienaar's stomach was slashed, presumably before she was strangled.

He was arrested in Port Elizabeth on January 21 after he was found driving Pienaar's car. It was packed with clothes and other items.

In February, the court heard that Pienaar, 28, was pregnant when she was killed. Her body was found buried under rubble in the garden of Oosthuizen's home in Paarl on January 29.

Her mother, Marlaine Pienaar-Vice, reported her missing on January 8 and opened a case of motor vehicle theft.

Police said Oosthuizen had claimed he and Pienaar had been travelling together to Port Elizabeth. They had an argument and he had dropped her off in Oudtshoorn on January 7 and told her to return to Paarl, he claimed.

In January, Pienaar-Vice told News24 that Oosthuizen was a friend of her daughter's and that she never had any problems with him.

"When I met him, he was just a normal man to me and I didn't think badly of him at all. At this point, I don't think I should judge. I will wait for proof," she said.

Pienaar lived in a flat at her mother's psychology practice in Paarl.

Source: News24