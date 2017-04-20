19 April 2017

Eritrea: Ambassador Saleh Presents Credential

Asmara — Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and the Southern Africa region has presented credentials to President Hery Rajaonarimampianina as Eritrea's non-resident Ambassador to Madagascar.

In the meeting held at the state palace, Ambassador Saleh conveyed President Isaias Afwerki's good wish to the Government and people of Madagascar and expressed Eritrea's readiness to reinforce ties of mutual cooperation and particularly in agriculture, mining as well as tourism sectors.

During the meeting, Ambassador Saleh pointed out that the illegal and unjust sanctions that have been imposed on Eritrea and the baseless allegations being exercised to isolate Eritrea are deteriorating regional peace and stability while hindering regional cooperation. He also asked the President of Madagascar, as current chairperson of COMESSA, to carefully examine the baseless allegations that have been perpetrated to derail its economic progress.

Ambassador Saleh further expressed readiness that he will work to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Expressing his country's readiness to strengthen relations of mutual cooperation between his country and Eritrea, President Hery Rajaonarimampianina underlined that the appointment of Mr. Saleh as Eritrea's Ambassador to his country is highly vital to that end.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, finally expressed good health to President Isiaias Afwerki and peace and stability to the Eritrean people..

Meanwhile, Ambassador Saleh met and held discussions on 13 and 14 April on bilateral and regional issues with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and livestock, Justice and with various officials.

