Zimbabwe: End of the Road for Highway Robbers

Two suspected robbers allegedly used two women to draw travellers into a private car along Harare-Bulawayo Road before robbing them of cash and valuables. Gaillah Muroyi (25), Carlos Bhundi (26), Yvonne Chashaya (27) and Garisanayi Dube (36) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza charged with robbery. They were represented by Mr Stephen Chikotora and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ms Chimboza is expected to rule on bail today after prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa raised objections.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Arnold Dzwova told the court that a fifth suspect was still on the run.

"Muroyi is the brains behind the offence, while Bhundi was the bouncer (who) used to subdue the victims," he said.

"Chashaya was used as a bait, while Dube provided the getaway car.

"We have the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage at Total Service Station where the accused went to buy groceries."

In the bail application, Mr Chikotora told the court that his client had an alibi.

The court heard that on March 20 this year, the quartet was travelling in a silver Honda Fit (registration number ABE 0655) along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

They stopped at Warren Park bus stop at around 7pm and offered transport to Joshua Gombingo, who was going to Kwekwe.

It is alleged that after driving past the National Sports Stadium, they turned into a road that connects the highway and Kirkman Road.

They proceeded into Harare Drive and turned left after Maranatha School.

They demanded cash and valuables from Gombingo before stealing two cell- phones, $20, a laptop and his particulars.

They dumped Gombingo and sped away.

Two days later, along the same highway, the four offered Ngoni Muzona a lift to Kuwadzana Extension at around 8pm.

It is alleged that after driving along the highway for a while, the quartet turned into the Warren Park area.

They allegedly robbed Muzona of $70, R500 and a cellphone.

The court heard that the accused realised that Muzona was an EcoCash agent and they demanded his personal identity number.

The quartet transferred $150 from Muzona's sim card and went to Total Service Station where they bought groceries, it is alleged.