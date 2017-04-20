Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga and Deputy Foreign Ministers from Angola and Mozambique, arrived in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday to assess the political and security situation in that country.

Minister Mahiga will be accompanied by Angola's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto and Mozambican counterpart portfolio holder Nyeleti Mondlane. Dr Mahiga who will be leading the delegation is the current chair of the regional (Southern African Development Community's) Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (SADC-Troika).

This is the second mission to the DRC following a resolution made at the SADC-Troika Heads of State summit held in Swaziland on March 17, this year, which called for the second assessment ahead of elections slated for December, this year.

At the Swaziland meeting, the leaders discussed measures taken by the regional grouping to address political and security impasse in that country. "They also received and discussed a report of the first mission by the ministerial delegation in October, last year and a report by a team of experts from DRC who visited the country in February, this year," according to a statement issued yesterday by the Communications unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation.

During its visit in the DRC, the ministerial team will meet government officials including DRC's Minister for Foreign Affairs, representatives from the United Nations peace-keeping mission in that country (MONUSCO).

According to its schedule, the delegation is as well expected to meet with officials in the President's office, representatives of catholic bishops and leaders of political parties and civil society organisations.

The team will also meet with ambassadors from SADC member states who are accredited to the DRC. The mission will end tomorrow (April 21).