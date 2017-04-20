Photo: The Citizen

Serengeti Park Road (file photo).

Former Israel Prime Minister, Ehud Barak has pledged to arrange another tour after being impressed by Tanzania's unique tourist attractions.

Mr Barak has visited Tanzania amid the fifth government efforts to promote tourism by attracting various tourists from different countries. Last week, President John Magufuli said his government is doing everything in its capacity to strengthen relationship with various countries including Israel and that it is looking forward to open an embassy office in Israel.

Israel has already opened consulate office in Dar es Salaam. While Israeli tourists are frequently visiting Tanzania, mostly for wildlife photographic safaris, there are Tanzanians flying to Israel to visit the holy cities of Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Galilee, and other Christian historical sites.

Early this week former premier, Barak concluded his seven-day memorable tour of Tanzania's northern tourism circuit, vowing to come back once again to enjoy the rich godsend with which the country is endowed.

Bidding farewell to his host, the managing director of Mauly Tours, Ms Mozzah Mauly, Mr Barak, one of the Israeli's most storied politicians, said he would like to visit Tanzania once again in the near future. "I had a great time.

Tanzania is a place to visit again," he noted at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) as he flew back to Tel Aviv on Monday evening. Ms Mozzah, a prominent tour operator with a decade-long experience of handling tourists from Israel, welcomed Mr Barak once again, asking him to become Mauly Tours' envoy across the globe.

"I hope, this successful tour of the former Prime Minister of Israel will open up the Israel tourism market to Tanzania," Ms Mozzah said.

Accompanied by 24 people, including his family members, Mr Barak sampled wildlife animals, plant species and landscapes at Serengeti and Manyara national parks as well as at Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA). While at the NCA, Mr Barak visited Ngorongoro Crater and the Olduvai Gorge Museum where 58 years ago remains of an early man were discovered.

Just like the Holy Land of Israel, several archaeological research activities are taking place within the NCA and its environs with a view of unraveling the early history of man and pre-historical findings. Various books on the early history of mankind and anthropology at NCA and its historical sites of Olduvai and Laetoli have been compiled.

Mr Barak said the area was very important because it was the cradle of mankind, connecting the early human generations and the latest ones.