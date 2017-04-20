Nigeria: Owl Scare At Bayelsa Assembly Chambers

There was panic, yesterday, at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly complex as some staff, who were on cleaning duty reportedly found a live owl on one of the tables in the chambers of the Assembly.

The sight of the owl caused pandemonium among staff at the Assembly complex as the cleaners, who were mostly women, abandoned their duty posts and fled in fear.

It was gathered that some principal staff of the Assembly, had to mobilize some youths to kill the bird.

A staff of the Assembly who confided in our reporter, described the development as strange, stating that they were shocked to find an owl in the chambers of the Assembly considering the fact that all the windows and doors to the chambers were shut.

He said: "We know that an owl is not an ordinary bird and some people have different beliefs about it mostly spiritual and superstitious. That is why we are shocked at what happened and what omen it portends."