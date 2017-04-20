20 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Water Agency to Oversee Rural Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — An agency that will ensure water access in rural areas is in the offing, the Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation has said.

Eng Isack Kamwelwe said the ministry has already embarked on modalities to establish the water agency which would operate in rural areas to hasten government efforts in providing clean and safe water to rural people.

Eng Kamwelwe was responding to a supplementary question from David Silinde (Momba - Chadema) who wanted to know when the government would establish a rural water agency that would focus on ensuring access of water in rural areas as is the case with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Deputy Minister Kamwelwe said his ministry will soon table the issue in parliament to receive the law makers' inputs and blessing.

"The Parliament directed my ministry in the last budget session that we work on preparation to establish a water agency in the country and preparation for this matter has already taken off and soon we will table this in parliament for discussion and your blessing," he explained.

Earlier, a Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) Mr Suleiman Jaffo said the government through the water sector development programme 2012/13-2014/15 managed to implement water projects in Itiso and Membe villages at a cost of 758.7m/-.

"The water projects have 23 centres where the public can collect water from and benefit 7,475 residents of the villages," Mr Jaffo explained.

The deputy minister was responding to a basic question from Mr Joel Makanyaga Mwaka (Chilonwa - CCM) who sought to know the government's plan of availing water to residents in his Chilonwa constituency.

Mr Jaffo said for the financial year 2016/17 the district council is in the process of completing a water project in Wilunze village which will benefit 2,867 residents of Makaravati, Mbelezungu, Majengo and Chalinzenyama areas in Chilonwa constituency. The water project cost is 347.9m/-.

Tanzania

Govt Official Warns Against Giving ID Cards to Foreigners

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Salum Kijuu launched the issuance of the National Identification Cards here… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.