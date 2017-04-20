Tanzania: New Water Agency to Oversee Rural Projects

Dodoma — An agency that will ensure water access in rural areas is in the offing, the Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation has said.

Eng Isack Kamwelwe said the ministry has already embarked on modalities to establish the water agency which would operate in rural areas to hasten government efforts in providing clean and safe water to rural people.

Eng Kamwelwe was responding to a supplementary question from David Silinde (Momba - Chadema) who wanted to know when the government would establish a rural water agency that would focus on ensuring access of water in rural areas as is the case with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Deputy Minister Kamwelwe said his ministry will soon table the issue in parliament to receive the law makers' inputs and blessing.

"The Parliament directed my ministry in the last budget session that we work on preparation to establish a water agency in the country and preparation for this matter has already taken off and soon we will table this in parliament for discussion and your blessing," he explained.

Earlier, a Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) Mr Suleiman Jaffo said the government through the water sector development programme 2012/13-2014/15 managed to implement water projects in Itiso and Membe villages at a cost of 758.7m/-.

"The water projects have 23 centres where the public can collect water from and benefit 7,475 residents of the villages," Mr Jaffo explained.

The deputy minister was responding to a basic question from Mr Joel Makanyaga Mwaka (Chilonwa - CCM) who sought to know the government's plan of availing water to residents in his Chilonwa constituency.

Mr Jaffo said for the financial year 2016/17 the district council is in the process of completing a water project in Wilunze village which will benefit 2,867 residents of Makaravati, Mbelezungu, Majengo and Chalinzenyama areas in Chilonwa constituency. The water project cost is 347.9m/-.