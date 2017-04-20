Uganda: China Boosts Uganda's Humanitarian Efforts

The Chinese Red Cross Society has donated items worth 1 bn shillings to the Uganda Red Cross Society to boost its humanitarian services.

The donations delivered through the Chinese Embassy in Uganda were in three categories of relief items medical kits and office equipment including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, delivery beds, computers and printers among others.

Handing over the items to the Uganda Redcross secretary general Robert Kwesiga at the organisation's headquarters in Rubaga, a Kampala suburb, the Chinese Economic and Commercial Counselor in Uganda, Ms Zhau Xinfen, challenged the organisation to use the items to improve the lives of the vulnerable Ugandans.

"I really hope that these aid goods can help in capacity building of Uganda Red cross Society and local communities and can benefit the most vulnerable people in Uganda." Ms Zhau added.

She revealed that since signing of an MOU with the Uganda Red cross Society in 2013, the Red Cross Society of China has donated items worth $700,000.

Mr Kwesiga lauded the Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China for the continued support.

He said the donated relief items will be given to any people affected by a humanitarian emergency. "I thank the people of China and the Chinese Red Cross for this cooperation and hand of friendship to the people in Uganda or those who come to Uganda and need humanitarian support," Mr Kwesiga said.

He added that the Uganda Red Cross Society is committed to continue delivering quality humanitarian services to the most vulnerable people in Uganda and pledges to use the donated items as expected.

Mr Kwesiga said the partnership between the Chinese Red Cross and Uganda Red Cross Society has been on for a number of years and humanitarian support of various forms given on several occasions.