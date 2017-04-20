Nigeria: IAAF World Relays - Okagbare Tops Team Nigeria List to Bahamas

Blessing Okagbare and 12 other female athletes have been included in the provisional list released by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria for the International Association of Athletics Federations World Relays.

The competition is scheduled to hold between April 22 and 23 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Those picked for the 4×100 metres are Blessing Okagbare, Dominique Duncan, Jennifer Madu, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Peace Uko and Stephanie Kalu.

Patience Okon-George and Praise Idamadudu are to join Okagbare, Duncan, Madu and Ntia-Obong for the 4x200m.

Okon-George will also compete in the 4x400m alongside Folashade Abugan, Jennifer Edobi, Margaret Bamgbose, Omolara Omotosho and Ugonna Ndu.

At the 2015 edition, Nigeria's 4x200m women's squad which comprised Okagbare, Duncan, Regina George and Christy Udoh won a gold medal.

Based on the preliminary entry figures, more than 700 athletes from 42 countries have expressed interest in competing.

This was higher than the inaugural event in 2014 which had 576 athletes, and the 2015 edition which had 669 athletes.

The 2017 programme will consist of five events over four relay disciplines.

These are the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m for both men and women, and a mixed 4x400m which will cap the competition's second day.

The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women will earn automatic entry for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.