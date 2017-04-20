Nigeria: EFCC's Cash Recovery Without Trace of Ownership, Nat'l Embarrassment - -Ex-Deputy Gov

Recent discoveries of huge cash at various locations in the country by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, without trace of ownership, is a national embarrassment, the former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Chris Ekpeyong, has said.

It will be recalled that Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had recently disclosed that Nigeria's treasury looters have resorted to hiding their ill-gotten cash in farms and graveyards.

Speaking in Uyo, yesterday, Obong Ekpeyong described as a national disgrace and embarrassment the fact that the huge amounts of cash discovered at various locations by the anti-graft commission cannot be traced to any anybody.

"As far as I am concerned, it is embarrassing to Nigeria and indeed Africa as a whole, even as we claim to be the giant of Africa. The EFCC has not told Nigerians that the recovered cash belongs to anybody. All we were told was that cash was discovered at the airport, Balogun Market in Lagos and a residential building. What a national disgrace.

"Today EFCC is telling Nigerians of the recovery of cash in local and various foreign currencies worth over N13 billion, and they cannot identify the owners. It is a disgraceful development in the eyes of international communities."