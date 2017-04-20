Uganda: Mukono Bookshop Sues Government Over Failure to Pay Shs300 Million

Kampala — A printing and publishing company has sued the government for failing to pay it Shs355m.

Mukono Bookshop, a printing and publishing company, sued the Ministry of Education and Sports in the Commercial Court, claiming that it entered a contract on May 29, 2013 to supply and deliver text books for primary five and seven to the ministry at a fee of over Shs1.7billion.

According to Mr Augustine Kasozi the managing director of the company, after a successful procurement bid to the ministry, it was agreed that the payment be made within 30 days of invoicing but it was not done.

"Despite repeated reminders both written, oral and physical visits to the ministry, they have failed to pay the amount due, after performance by our company which is Shs355m, being twenty percent of the contract price," reads part of Mr Kasozi's claim.

Mr Kasozi says that as the company they numerously asked the ministry for arbitration to have the matter resolved but it has refused to respond leaving them with the only option of petitioning court.

In his sworn affidavit, Mr Kasozi also claims that the acts of denying his company payment making its officials move back and forth to recover money that was indisputably due was oppressive, highhanded and indefendable and has deprived the company of its money and caused untold suffering, financial stress and threatens to ruin its business which is the source of its livelihood.

"Owing the actions of the ministry, the company resorted to borrowing and has suffered financial loss in terms of interest paid, failure to comply to pay bank loans leading to advertisement of the securities, psychological and mental stress and anguish for which government is held liable," reads part of the court documents.

Mr Kasozi states that the ministry in further attempt to deny the company its legal entitlements surprisingly referred the matter to Parliament Public Accounts Committee which cleared them (company) for payment.

The government has been given 15 days to file its defence from April 18 when the case was filed before the hearing date is set. The case is to be heard by Justice Elizabeth Jane Alividza.