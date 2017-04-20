Nigeria: African Maritime Progress - 33 Nations Hit Abuja

Delegates of 33 African maritime nations yesterday began to converge in Abuja to brainstorm on ways Africa can reap and tap more into the numerous economic advantages in its Oceans and Seas, at the 3rd Association of African Maritime Administrators (AAMA) meeting holding April 20th - 21th 2017.

The meeting billed to discuss issues on the theme "Sustainable Use of Africa's Oceans and Seas" at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, will also have in attendance a delegation from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and some other European and Asian countries all of whom have begun to arrive.

AAMA, a body of African maritime administrators is made up of five stakeholders groups, The Association of African Maritime Administrators, Africa Ship Owners' Association, Africa Ship Registrars' Council, Seafarers Forum and Africa Shippers' Council and all cargo interests.

The management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), led by its Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, is hosting the event on behalf of the country and has assured that the event would provide the requisite platform to uplift Nigeria more in the comity of maritime nations across the globe.