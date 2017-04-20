20 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: African Maritime Progress - 33 Nations Hit Abuja

Tagged:

Related Topics

Delegates of 33 African maritime nations yesterday began to converge in Abuja to brainstorm on ways Africa can reap and tap more into the numerous economic advantages in its Oceans and Seas, at the 3rd Association of African Maritime Administrators (AAMA) meeting holding April 20th - 21th 2017.

The meeting billed to discuss issues on the theme "Sustainable Use of Africa's Oceans and Seas" at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, will also have in attendance a delegation from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and some other European and Asian countries all of whom have begun to arrive.

AAMA, a body of African maritime administrators is made up of five stakeholders groups, The Association of African Maritime Administrators, Africa Ship Owners' Association, Africa Ship Registrars' Council, Seafarers Forum and Africa Shippers' Council and all cargo interests.

The management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), led by its Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, is hosting the event on behalf of the country and has assured that the event would provide the requisite platform to uplift Nigeria more in the comity of maritime nations across the globe.

Nigeria

Gravesites Used to Hide Looted Cash in Nigeria - Report

The Nigerian anti-graft agency has reportedly been told by whistle blowers that looters are hiding money at cemeteries. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.