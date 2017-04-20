Uganda: Kabale Brainstorm High School Closed After Violent Strike

Kabale Brainstorm high school has been closed following a violent students strike.

The students rampaged on Wednesday morning and attacked their cooks as they tried to serve them breakfast and smashed several window panes prompting police to fire teargas to disperse them.

Senior three students staged a sit down strike on Tuesday evening protesting the delay by the school administration to avail them new uniforms. They also accused the administration of 'torturing' during punishment.

They refrained from school meals and refused to attend classes. They demanded the sacking of Moses Byaruhanga, the teacher in charge of meals, Johnson Tumukunde, the Swahili teacher and entire non-teaching staff.

Isaac Muhumuza, the head teacher dismisses the students' complaints as baseless, saying the students first complained that they were denied permission to break off for Easter holidays.

He also reveals that only the few students who joined recently lack uniforms, adding that arrangements underway to sort them out. Muhumuza says they decided to send home all the students since they completed their second term examinations.

He says the students will only report on May 5 to pick their report cards. Ely Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, says they will maintain a presence at the school despite its closure for security purposes.

URN