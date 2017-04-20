20 April 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Militancy - Bayelsa Court Orders DSS to Arraign Detained Journalists

By Osa Okhomina

A Bayelsa High Court presided over by Justice Ineiye Aganaba has ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to charge a journalist and publisher of the indigenous newspaper known as the Weekly Source.

Chief Abiri, was whisked away from his office at Ekeki, Yenagoa, by DSS officials on July 21,last year and was accused of being the leader of the militant group known as the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Front (JDLF).

ABIRI,was alleged by the DSS to be known as General Akotebe DARIKORO and alleged to have been furthering separatist tendencies in connivance with other criminal gangs in the Niger Delta region.

DARIKORO, according to the DSS, operate under the nom-de-guerre "General-Kill and Bury",and alleged to have confessed and owned up to some criminal activities committed by the JNDLF.

But ruling on the application filed by the defense lawyer, Barrister Jeremiah James Wareyai against the respondent, the judge said the matter before the court borders on fundamental human rights on relevant sections of the law.

He further said that state and federal High courts have requisite jurisdiction to hear matters concerning the fundamental human rights of accused persons who are in the custody of the police and other security agents.

However, he noted that the alleged offences committed by the accused person has to do with terrorism and mutiny; therefore he upheld the application lodged before the presiding judge.

The presiding judge quoting relevant sections of the law and the constitution upheld the respondent application to try the matter before a Federal High Court.

The matter which was brought before the court by the defense lawyer seeking the fundamental human rights of his client was dismissed before the presiding judge. Consequently, DSS lawyer, Barr. Victor C Uchendu commended the ruling.

stressing that the judiciary is in partnership with security agents in fighting crime in Nigeria.

