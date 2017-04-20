Nigeria: 'Kabiru Haruna Will Rescue Kogi State in 2019'

A pan-Kogi pressure group, Save Kogi Project (SKP) whose main cluster include carrying out survey on the best personalities from Kogi state, has restated its conviction that Alhaji Kabiru Haruna will rescue the state come 2019.

The group also described him as the most qualified to rescue Kogi from poor governance.

Speaking with journalists, yesterday, its coordinator, Alhaji Abdulmajeed Musa, said Haruna was competent and has the experience required to save Kogi State from its present bad governance and political stagnation.

He said a recent opinion polls conducted across the three senatorial districts of Kogi showed that Alh Haruna is the man to rescue Kogi State from the present hardship in the state.

Alhaji Abdulmajeed Musa pointed out that based on the result of the opinion polls conducted across the three senatorial district, the coast is now clear for the people of Kogi state to put more pressure on Alhaji Kabiru to join partisan politics and serve the state in a vantage position.

"He is a material and we strongly believe the people of Kogi state will not regret supporting him to become their Governor," he said.

"We are aware that pressure from different quarters within and outside the state are mounting on the gentleman to come out and declare for governor but he is still weighing the options.

"This is a clarion call on him as Kogi need a new type of leadership based on positive orientation and development goals. Today Kogi state is bereft of the type of leadership which change has come to epitomize. Alhaji Haruna is a rally point of the youth in the state," Musa said.