Mali Militants Frustrate Peace Keepers

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has reportedly reshuffled his government, bringing in loyalists who are seen as… Read more »

Bamako — PEACE keepers in Mali are enduring daily attacks from militants thriving on the anarchy prevailing in the country. Two attacks have been recorded this week, which left several members of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma) and civilians injured. A vehicle belonging to the peacekeeping mission has struck an improvised explosive device or mine about 30 kilometres south of Tessalit in the Kidal region. The vehicle, part of an escort of a logistics convoy, has been damaged. In another incident, unidentified armed men have targeted positions of the Malian Armed Forces and the National Guard at Gourma Rharous, located about 120 kilometres east of the capital Timbuktu. "There is hardly a day when reports of abominable acts of terrorism committed by enemies of peace and this country and its people are not received," said Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Minusma head. He described the attacks as cowardly. "Their goal is to impose the reign of violence and chaos." Mali has been in turmoil since a coup in 2012. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.