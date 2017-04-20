20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'People's Movement' to Be Established

Political party, civil society, and religious leaders are expected to announce the formation of a "people's movement" on Thursday.

Thousands of South Africans have taken part in protest marches following President Jacob Zuma's controversial Cabinet reshuffle, announced late on March 30, during which he axed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

Government officially said 60 000 South Africans took part in #ZumaMustFall protests on Friday, April 7.

On Wednesday April 12, about 30 000 people took part in a National Day of Action against Zuma.

