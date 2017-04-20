19 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Father to Spend Double Life Imprisonment for Rape

On Thursday, 13 April 2017, the Maphumulo Regional Court sentenced a 55-year-old father for raping his biological daughter. He was sentenced to double life imprisonment plus five years for sexual assault. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

His sentence came after the court heard how he raped his daughter. On 12 May 2015, at 19:30, at Mvozane area, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in the absence of her mother.

On the said date the victim's brother heard a cry of his younger sister. He peeped through the window and saw his father sexually assaulting her younger sister. He immediately contacted the police and the case of rape was opened at Maphumulo SAPS.

The case was transferred to KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and assigned to the dedicated investigating officer. During the investigation it was discovered that the little girl was raped again in 2010 by the same accused and was threated to be killed should she tell anyone. The accused was immediately placed under arrest and made several court appearances.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Langa congratulated the KwaDukuza FCS unit for securing the double life imprisonment. "This will serve as a warning to other parents who are failing to protect their children but are the ones who abuse them. We will leave no stone unturned until our society is free from people who abuse our defenceless women and children," he said.

