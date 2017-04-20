Mauritius: National Youth Games 2017 Promotes Sporting Values

press release

The Finals of the National Youth Games 2017, aiming at promoting sporting values and encouraging the practice of sports among the youth, was launched yesterday at the Pandit Sahadeo Gymnasium, in Vacoas.

An initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the two-day sporting event is bringing together some 1200 young athletes from Mauritius and Rodrigues. This 3rd edition of the National Youth Games involves two age categories: 14-15 years and 16-17 years.

They are competing in 12 sports disciplines: Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Football, Handball, Judo, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball. Weightlifting has been included as a demonstrative discipline at the request of the weightlifting federation.

Prior to the finals, preliminaries were held throughout the first week of the Easter holidays early April during which some 2500 participants competed.