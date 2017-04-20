Mauritius: Award Ceremony Held for First Mauritius Heritage Short Film Competition

press release

An award ceremony for the first Mauritius Heritage Short Film Competition was held yesterday at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre in Bell Village. The ceremony organised by the National Heritage Fund (NHF) and the Mauritius Film Development Corporation (MFDC), lies in the context of activities marking the International Day for Monuments and Sites 2017, normally observed on 18 April.

The theme for 2017 'Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism' was chosen both in relation to the United Nations International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Present at the ceremony, the Minister of Arts and Culture (MOA), Mr P. Roopun, stated that the day offers an opportunity for local communities and individuals to consider the importance of cultural heritages in their lives, as well as promote awareness of its diversity and vulnerability. It also aims to encourage people to double the efforts required to protect and preserve them.

He further highlighted that NHF under the aegis of MOA in collaboration with Aapravasi Ghat Trust Fund, le Morne Heritage Trust Fund and Nelson Mandela Centre for African Culture is organising numerous activities for the occasion.

Several Heritage Sites, he underscored, will be opened to the public free of charge from 22 to 23 April 2017, namely the State House; Government House and Parliamentary House; International Slave Route Monument; Martello Tower; Aapravasi Ghat; SSR Botanical Garden and Chateau Labourdonnais amongst others. There will be also Heritage trails and guided visits, pedagogical activities for children and a treasure hunt, he added.

There were 25 entries for this competition. The Five winners of the competition are as follows:

First Prize: Mareemootoo Corvilen- Le Pont Mysterieux

Second Prize: Boyroo Ajmal- My Ancestors

Third Prize: Ramjeeawon Ashesh - The Lehend of Maheshwarnath Mandir

Fourth Prize: Ramrooch Krishnaduth - Tour Martello

Fifth Prize: Nunkoo Varun - La maison St Aubain