Botswana: Top Athletes Descend On Gaborone

Gaborone — Top athletes from around the world will convene in Gaborone to compete in the Gaborone International Meet on April 29.

Some of the countries that have already confirmed their participation are Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Zambia and some European countries.

During the meet, all eyes will be fixed on the 19 year-old Zambian, Sydney Siame who a fortnight ago clocked 9.88 World Lead in the 100 metres at the All Comers Meet held in Lusaka, qualifying him for the World Championships.

The "World's Fastest Child' surprised the World when he won a gold medal in the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, in 2014 at the age of 16 with 10.56 seconds.

Another athlete whose participation has been confirmed is Lesotho's sprinter Mosito Lehata, who is the current National Record (NR) holder of both 100 and 200 metres and the current African silver medallist in 100 metres with a time of 10.04.

Currently his Season Best is 10.15 and expectation is that he has a potential to burn the National Stadium rubber with sub 10 seconds.

But they should not expect a smooth sailing as Botswana would be represent by Karabo Mothibi who this season had prepared very well, and no doubt he will come with gun blazing as he is yet to qualify for the World Championships.

The visitors will face a very strong challenges from locals in the mould of Baboloki Thebe, Karabo Sibanda, Isaac Makwala, and Onkabetse Nkobolo in the 400 metres.

In the 400 metres women, Zambian Mupopo will face Amantle Montsho and Lydia Jele who haVE proved to be no push-overs this season.

Gaborone International Meet, Local Organising Committee chairperson Glody Dube said preparations for the event were going smoothly.

He said although they were yet to make a final start list, most of the countries had confirmed their participation.

Dube said there was no doubt that the meet would live to expectations looking at the athletes that would be competing, adding that even a World Record was possible at the National Stadium. BOPA

