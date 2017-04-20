20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Church and Tavern Face Off in Gun Battle

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

A Limpopo prophet and four church congregants are facing criminal charges after they allegedly launched an attack on a neighbouring tavern.

Shots were fired and a number of cars were damaged when members of the church in Mokhurumela village allegedly attacked the patrons of the tavern, accusing them of disturbing their service.

Police said the suspects were arrested for attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Tavern owners said they were being unfairly treated.

When News24 correspondents visited the area on Monday, the tavern resembled a warzone.

"Three firearms were since confiscated from both groups," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The suspects will appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court.

Police said investigations are still continuing and they will continue to patrol the area.

Source: News24

South Africa

Illegal Money Lender Still Targeting the Elderly

National Credit Regulator has not shut down Ukuvuya Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.