South Africa: Limpopo Church and Tavern Face Off in Gun Battle

A Limpopo prophet and four church congregants are facing criminal charges after they allegedly launched an attack on a neighbouring tavern.

Shots were fired and a number of cars were damaged when members of the church in Mokhurumela village allegedly attacked the patrons of the tavern, accusing them of disturbing their service.

Police said the suspects were arrested for attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Tavern owners said they were being unfairly treated.

When News24 correspondents visited the area on Monday, the tavern resembled a warzone.

"Three firearms were since confiscated from both groups," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The suspects will appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court.

Police said investigations are still continuing and they will continue to patrol the area.

Source: News24