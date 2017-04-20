South Africa: Body of Mpumalanga Policewoman Dumped in Bushes

A man has been arrested after he led Mpumalanga police to a bushy area where the body of a female officer was found.

Sergeant Sthembile Mdluli, 37, who was attached to the White River vehicle crime investigation unit, was recently reported missing by her family, according to the South African Police Service's official Facebook page.

After intense questioning the man, believed to be her friend, led police to the scene near Sabie where her body was found dumped.

"It seems that the victim was kidnapped from Kabokweni, allegedly drugged and then taken to the bushes where she was assaulted with unidentified objects until she died."

Her vehicle was found in the vicinity of Kabokweni.

The man was charged with murder and would appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon.

"One of the SAPS's priorities is to put an end to police killings and to that end we have committed ourselves. We will ensure that anyone who kills a police officer faces the full might of the law," said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma.

He expressed his condolences to her family and colleagues.

