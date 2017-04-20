Luanda — The secretary general of the Angolan Cycling Federation (FACI), João Francisco, defended the need to build exclusive routes for bicycle riders as a way to motivate the emergence of new athletes in the country.

Speaking to Angop about the World Bicycle Day, marked on Wednesday, the official added that the existence of a bicycle path would allow the boosting of bicycle use in the country's 18 provinces and the emergence of new talented athletes that consequently would increase the number of riders for the various national squads.

To him, it is also a project that will in a way encourage people of all ages to ride bicycles, provide more physical condition to them and help in the process of reducing sedentary lifestyle.

He pointed out that there are European countries, with emphasis on Portugal, where in addition to bicycle paths there are parking areas reserved for bicycles, including signs, which would be an added value in the country.

Among several issues addressed during the conversation, the official said that the FACI action plan included work to expand women's cycling.

World Bicycle Day is celebrated on April 19 due to a psychedelic experience that took place on this date in 1943.