South Africa: Dog Mauls 67-Year-Old Owner

A 67-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after she was mauled by her own Rottweiler on Thursday morning, paramedics said.

The woman was walking her dog at a park in Salt Rock near Ballito when the incident happened.

She suffered extensive vascular injuries and muscular damage, said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.

She was first treated at the scene by IPSS medical advanced support paramedics before she was rushed to Ethekwini Hospital, Herbst said.

"She was rushed to a vascular surgeon as the extensive injuries she suffered had compromised her limbs due to blood flow," he said.

Source: News24