20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dog Mauls 67-Year-Old Owner

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 67-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after she was mauled by her own Rottweiler on Thursday morning, paramedics said.

The woman was walking her dog at a park in Salt Rock near Ballito when the incident happened.

She suffered extensive vascular injuries and muscular damage, said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.

She was first treated at the scene by IPSS medical advanced support paramedics before she was rushed to Ethekwini Hospital, Herbst said.

"She was rushed to a vascular surgeon as the extensive injuries she suffered had compromised her limbs due to blood flow," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Illegal Money Lender Still Targeting the Elderly

National Credit Regulator has not shut down Ukuvuya Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.