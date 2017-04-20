20 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Parties Elect Three Moderators to Proceed Dialogue

By Leulseged Worku

Political parties and the incumbent democratically elected yesterday three moderators in a bid to start nationwide political negotiation.

During their 9th round meeting, they voted for Assefa Habtewold, Alemayehu Deneke and Wassihun Tesfaye to be moderator.

Also, the parties nominated Assefa Habtewold as a chairperson of the negotiations. At the event, they managed to set the agenda for their negotiations.

Representing ruling party EPRDF Shiferaw Shigute who chaired the past eight round discussions told journalists that the ongoing negotiation will nurture multi-party system and strengthen democracy in the country.

