20 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Bongo's Diamond to Launch His Perfume This Week

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond Platinumz.
By Mwende Kasujja

Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platinumz will this week launch his perfume dubbed Chibu .

The star made the announcement in a grammatically incorrect post on Instagram with a caption that left his fans dazzled.

“I feel incompleted (sic) when am on any outfit, without wearing @chibuperfume,” wrote the singer.

The bongo star is set to announce the launch date as well as retail price for the perfume whose tag line is “The scent you deserve.”

Already Diamond and his manager are scouting for perfume stores that will stock the new product.

Diamond has also filmed the perfume's advertisement and shared snippets on Instagram.

