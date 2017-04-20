Tanzania: Government Still Looking for Saanane - PM

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday said security organs are still looking for Chadema cadre Ben Saanane.

The Premier called for all those with information that will help to find Mr Saanane to come out.

The Premier said that as he was responding to a question from the Leader of the Opposition Camp in the Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, who wanted to know what was the government doing to find Mr Saanane, six months after he disappeared.

"Yes it is six months now but the investigation is still underway. Once we have a clear information about the case then our security organs will share it with the public," said PM Majaliwa.