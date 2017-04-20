KwaZulu-Natal's Clayton Mansfield fired a flawless nine-under-par 63 to open up a three-shot lead over Boland amateur Christiaan Basson in Wednesday's first round of the Boland Amateur Open at Stellenbosch Golf Club.

Western Province's Greg Sheard showed his prowess on this stage of the 2013 South African Mid-Amateur Stroke Play Championship victory with a five under 67. The Milnerton mid-amateur shares third with Emilio Pera from Central Gauteng and Phillip Swanepoel from neighbouring De Zalze Golf Club.

Western Province senior Francois le Roux and mid-amateur Gerlou Roux threw down the gauntlet to the country's rising stars with superb opening-round performances.

Le Roux from De Zalze - already a two-time winner on the senior amateur circuit this season, with victories in the Western Province Senior Open and the Boland Senior Open - erased a lone birdie on his way to a four under 68 and sole sixth.

Rouz, a two-time SA Mid-Amateur Stroke Play champion and the current number-one ranked player in the Mid-Amateur rankings, finished a further stroke back in joint seventh with 10 players, including GolfRSA National Squad players Albert Venter and Marco Steyn.

However, the opening day honours in Stellenbosch undoubtedly belonged to Mansfield.

The Durban Country Club golfer eagled the par-five eighth and racked up an impressive seven birdies to lay the groundwork for what could be a breakthrough victory on the South African Golf Association's Open Amateur circuit come Friday.

Picture of Mansfield courtesy of Ernest Blignault

ROUND ONE SCORES

63 - Clayton Mansfield

66 - Christian Basson

67 - Emilio Pera; Greg Sheard; Phillip Swanepoel

68 - Francois le Roux

69 - Uli Boezaart; Albert Venter; Theunie Bezuidenhout; Marco Steyn; Dandre Spies; Keaton Slatter; Dalan Tait; Gerlou Roux; Therion Nel; Dawid Opperman; Hennie O'Kennedy

70 - Jaco Spies; Clifford Thompson; Luan Boshoff; Matt Saulez; Tom Watson; Neswill Croy; EJ Langner

71 - Jordan Duminy; Aneurin Gounden; Liam Labuschagne; Darin de Smidt; Erhard Lambrechts; Karabo Mokoena; Tyron Davidowitz; Jan-louis Nel

72 - Hayden Griffiths; Otto van Buynder; Robert Oosthuizen; Tristan Brice; Jordan Burnand; Malcolm Mitchell; Louis Albertse

73 - Kyran Hawkins; Nicholaus Frade; Michael-James Steyn(MJ); Shaydon Johnson; Ryan Beyers; Delano Kotze; Keelan van Wyk; Gregory Mckay; Aidan Boon; Siyanda Mwandla

74 - Kyle McClatchie; Weyers Janse van Rensburg; Martin Vorster; Rory Allan; Emile Raath; Lwazi Gqira; Dave Watson; Jason Rossiter; Francois van Zyl; Luke Pienaar; Dan Copeman; Eric Wowor; Handro Griessel; James Pennington; Willem Boshoff; Caylum Boon; Alessio Graziani

75 - Henri van der Walt; Bruce McMullen; Philip Kruse; Ockie Theron; Andrew Carlsson; Ethan Joseph; Liam Cloete; Tyran Snyders; Steven le Roux; Lourens Oosthuizen; Marcus (Jnr) Smal

76 - Carlo Heunis; Adam Botha; Michael Kok; Gerald Radowsky; Calvin Ferreira; Jason Ackerman; Keagan Thomas; Jason Shaun Hale; Jakub Hrinda

77 - Henk Geldenhuys; Tumelo Molloyi; Stephan-John Schmidt; Morne Jansen van Vuuren; Andre Loots; Keelan Africa; Pieter Coetzee; Andre Ficks

78 - Franklin Manchest; Hendrik Jan Malan; Michael Law; Marius Lourens; Mark Coram

79 - Hans-Jurie Human; Jaco Pieters; Ivan Palframan; Daniel Joubert; Pieter Muller; Klaas Keffers; Tiago Swart; Burt Gildenhuys; Carlos Losper

80 - Matthew Hands; Jay-Jay Botha

81 - Will Stogdale; Robberts van Heerden

82 - Daniel Mantel; James Cleasby; Jaco de Kock

83 - Alistair Mullen; Jahndre du Toit

84 - Francis Clarke; Gary Groenewald; George van Zyl; Jacques Hamman

89 - Brendan Smith