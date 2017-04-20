East Africa: Rwanda and Djibouti Commit to Deepen Partnerships

Djibouti, 19 April 2017 - President Paul Kagame has expressed Rwanda's commitment to deepen bilateral ties with Djibouti as the two countries lay foundation in their joint pursuit of sustainable socio-economic transformation.

President Kagame made the remarks today while addressing the Djibouti National Assembly today. The President arrived in the country yesterday and is accompanied by First Lady Jeannette Kagame.

"Rwanda and Djibouti do not share a border, but distance is no obstacle to friendship. The solidarity between our two countries is a firm foundation for our joint pursuit of social and economic transformation," President Kagame said.

The two nations have common aspirations for a stable, prosperous continent, where all Africans live in dignity. The Head of State emphasised that Rwanda and Djibouti are united by universal values and principles.

"The most successful nations act based on a clear understanding of their own circumstances and history, responding to the needs of citizens. We must cooperate and speak with one voice, as a continent. Whatever challenges we have, both collectively and in our respective countries, are easier to address when we stay united," President Kagame added.

President Kagame called on Rwandans and Djiboutians to visit and learn from each other as well as invest in each others' countries. He further reaffirmed that the two nations look forward to deepening their partnership in the years ahead.

At the conclusion of his official visit to Djibouti, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame toured Port of Doraleh. The latter is an extension of Port of Djibouti, located at five kilometers west of Capital Djibouti. The multipurpose port has terminals for handling oil, bulk cargo, and containers.