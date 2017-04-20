Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Smith made two changes to the starting team that lost 41-27 to the Chiefs in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Up front, Charles Marais and Ox Nche swap places, with Marais starting as loosehead prop and Nche moving down to the bench.

In the backline, William Small-Smith starts at right wing in place of Sergeal Petersen, who has succumbed to a hamstring injury. On the bench, Springbok flank Uzair Cassiem makes his return from a knee injury, replacing Junior Pokomela.Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld is scheduled for 17:15. Teams: Bulls 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Martin Dreyer, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Marnus Schoeman/Jacques Potgieter, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Tian Schoeman/Francois Brummer, 23 Franco Naude

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles MaraisSubstitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Ox Nche, 18. Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Uzair Cassiem, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Fred Zeilinga

Source: Sport24